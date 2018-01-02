Charleston airport may add new amenity for pets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A new amenity at multiple airports across the country is one for your four legged friends.

Pet relief stations are now being offered as people travel with their pets, and according to The Post and Courier, Charleston’s airport may soon be adding one of these. Especially since last year a new federal regulation was passed that requires at least one, after you pass security.

Once Charleston installs one, it won’t be the only airport in South Carolina with an indoor pet relief station. Myrtle Beach International Airport currently has one.