Help find missing 94-year-old woman in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are looking for missing 94-year-old Althea Bishop.

Bishop was last seen around 5:30pm at the AAA Carolinas car care center on Tanner Road in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and was wearing a tan jacket with a red long sleeved shirt.

She was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with SC plate LIRR.

Anyone with information on Bishop’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.