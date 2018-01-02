Hundreds without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Spartanburg County.

The utility company reports outages are scattered throughout the county.

About 440 customers have been without power since 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in Spartanburg around Wofford Street. Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said it appears a line is down in the area and crews are on their way.

About 245 customers are without power near Inman, while about 200 customers are reportedly in the dark in the Moore area.

Duke estimates energy will be restored by 1 p.m.