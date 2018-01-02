Inmate dies at Tyger River Correctional, SLED investigating

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An inmate at the Tyger River Correctional Institution was found dead in the prison early Tuesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they were called to the prison regarding a hanging death between 1:45am and 3:00am.

43-year-old Steven Roy Earley, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy will be performed.

According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Earley was arrested in November 2001 in connection with the murder of a homeless man in West Columbia.