NC Couple Loses Home, Money To Upstate Mortgage Company

Greenville, SC (WSPA) A North Carolina couple is out thousands of dollars after trying to buy a home through an Upstate mortgage company.

Greenville-based Kingdom Connected Investments is accused of defrauding dozens of residents in North and South Carolina in a rent to own scheme.

The company is alleged to have collected money on homes families occupied without telling them a mortgage was already taken out on that same property. Billy Dula of Bessemer City says that’s how he lost his home and an estimated $30,000 which includes a $10,000 down payment and nearly two years of rent.

“We’re going to have to face the fact that we’re not going to get our money back,” Dula said. “We’re going to move on and we’re going to make it, one way or the other.”

Kingdom Connected, which bills itself as a christian mortgage lender, is operated by Michael and Dana Roush and based in Greenville. 7 News was unable to reach the Roushs for comment.