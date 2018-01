GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Police are at the scene of a reported shooting on Hetty Hill Street in Gaffney.

Dispatch says the shooting happened around 3:15pm.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are on their way to a scene of a reported shooting in Gaffney.

SLED says they do not know at this time whether the shooting was officer-involved.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.