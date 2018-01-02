SC Education Lottery Commission wants to investigate lotto glitch before paying out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– The South Carolina Education Lottery has made a decision concerning millions of dollars in lottery winnings. The lottery says the winning tickets were because of a computer glitch.

The error was noticed on Christmas between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. It caused the printout of multiple winning tickets, most with a cash prize of $500.

The lottery commission met behind closed doors for more than 3 hours before making a decision. Members decided to set aside $19.6 million, which the commission says is equal to the potential payout.

The commission wants lottery staff to continue to investigate the glitch and validate customers’ claims. But for many customers, getting the money they feel they deserve has now become a game of its own.

“It’s basically we came to wait for another answer later on in January and maybe wait again. I don’t know why they’re saying they’re investigating. Everyone I know that purchased an add-a play.. it was legal, they paid their money,” said Carmen Carree, a loyal lottery player and spokesperson for lottery group.

The commission will meet sometime in January. The date has not been set just yet.