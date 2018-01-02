Wofford College names head football coach

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Wofford College has officially named its new head football coach.

University of Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Josh Conklin will replace Mike Ayers.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

Conklin helped coach the Wofford Terriers from 2007 to 2009. He went on to coach at The Citadel, University of Tennessee and Florida International before serving three seasons at Pitt.

Conklin replaces Ayers who led Wofford football for 30 seasons.

Wofford athletics director Richard Johnson said Conklin is “the complete package” and will continue Ayers’ legacy.

“Having worked here as an assistant under Mike Ayers, he has the Wofford DNA we were looking for along with a great depth and breadth of external experience. For the past three seasons as a defensive coordinator in the ACC, he has matched wits with some of the best offensive minds in college football,” Johnson said in a statement.

In a news release issued by Wofford College, Conklin said:

Our family is very excited to be at Wofford College. I hope that we can continue the success that Mike Ayers has built. Following in his footsteps is a great honor and we are excited to be coming back to Wofford.