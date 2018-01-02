Woman reported missing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a missing person case.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Victoria Elizabeth Simuel was last seen getting in a car at Zaxby’s on Batesville Road in Simpsonville around 10 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say the car was dark in color and could be a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry.

Two people were inside the vehicle, including a black male, according to deputies.

Victoria, 20, is 5 feet 2 inches and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing her Zaxby’s work uniform, including a blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210.