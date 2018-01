SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg house was destroyed by fire on Prospect Avenue, Wednesday night.

One person was treated for a minor injury at the scene.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:20pm.

Spartanburg City Fire Department was assisted by Hilltop, Southport, Drayton, and Roebuck fire departments.

The fire started from a fireplace and has been ruled accidental.

The house is considered a total loss.

The fire was near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Caulder Avenue.