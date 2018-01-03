Man shot in leg during burglary in Pendleton, 1 arrested, police say

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – One man has been arrested after a man was shot in the leg during a burglary Tuesday in Pendleton.

Pendleton Police say the suspect broke into the home on Cherry Street and shot one of the residents in the leg.

23-year-old Braxton Earl is charged with Attempted Murder, first degree Burglary, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime after the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

Earl was arrested shortly after the shooting with the assistance of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, according to Pendleton Police.

Earl is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.