Man wanted in Haywood Co. shooting

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WSPA) — Two people were arrested and another is wanted in a shooting in the Cruso community.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Tuesday night to a report of someone discharging a gun in a residence on Happy Way.

While at the scene, deputies were notified the suspect vehicle was in a crash on Highway 276.

Deputies and Waynesville police arrested two of the suspects who fled the crash scene after a brief search.

Deputies said Wednesday they’re still looking for Nathaniel Shane Davis, 23, of Waynesville.

Davis is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say Brittany Lynn Moore, 31, of Canton has been charged with felony conspiracy with a bond set at $25,000.

John Williamson has been charged with two counts felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, felony conspiracy and felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williamson is also facing charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon in connection to an incident last month, deputies say.

Williamson’s bond has been set at $500,000.

Deputies said no one was hurt in the shooting or crash.

Deputies are warning people not to approach Davis if they see him. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to call 911.