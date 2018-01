SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – There will be nightly lane closures along Interstate 85 between mile marker 80 and 84 beginning Wednesday night.

The lane closures will take place each night between January 3 and January 12 for asphalt patching and barrier wall installation.

The lane closures will be in both and northbound and southbound lanes.

The speed limit in the work zone is 60 MPH.