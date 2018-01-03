Car crashes into doctor’s office in Hendersonville; driver charged

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Part of a building collapsed after a car crashed into a doctor’s office in Hendersonville.

Major Frank Stout with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Wednesday morning on Fleming Street.

Officials say a doctor and patient were inside at the time of the crash. Both suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

The driver went to the hospital to be checked out. 7News is told the driver has been charged with reckless driving.

Hendersonville firefighters and police responded to the call. 7 News has reached out to both agencies for details.