SC agencies in place to handle the worst of the winter storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– It was a waiting game for officials at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division while the winter storm approached the state. Officials stayed in constant contact with agencies around the Palmetto State and kept a close eye on the storm to send resources to the other areas of the state.

Snow and ice storms often threaten the state and create safety risks, especially on the roads.The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to 77 accidents on just one stretch of road early Wednesday morning. SCEMD says power outages could be widespread if ice accumulates on power lines.

“Across the state we have fairly cold weather that not a lot of us are use too living here in South Carolina. the other big concern which may be even larger is the roadway system, traffic ability.. there will be ice, there will be snow,” said Kim Stenson, the director of SCEMD.

In 2014, an ice storm in South Carolina caused more than $260 million in damages and caused power outages for more than 300,000 utility customers in the state.

