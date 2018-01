SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Are you the type of person that is a big gift-giver during the holidays? Well if you find yourself in debt now, you’re not alone.

The personal finance website “Magnify-Money” says U.S. shoppers racked up an average of $1,000 of debt during the Christmas season.

According to the survey 68% of shoppers said credit cards were responsible for their holiday debt and only half of those surveyed said they’d be able to pay it off within three months.