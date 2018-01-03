Snow closes Charleston International Airport

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Latest on snow, sleet and freezing rain in eastern South Carolina (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The snow and ice moving into South Carolina has prompted officials to close Charleston International Airport.

The airport said in a twitter message that Joint Base Charleston has closed the runways because of ice. The airport shares runways with the U.S. Air Force at the North Charleston facility.

The airport said flight operations would not resume until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers.

Snow and ice is expected over the eastern half of South Carolina Wednesday as a storm moves up the East Coast.

10:55 a.m.

Forecasters say snow could extend even father west that originally thought from a storm moving off the South Carolina coast.

The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for Wednesday afternoon and evening into Columbia and forecasters say the evening commute could be horrible.

Forecasters say a band of heavy snow could briefly move through the area, dropping no more than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow. But that snow could quickly stick to very cold roads, creating a mess.

The freezing rain has already started along the coast. Nearly a dozen bridges have been closed in Beaufort and Charleston counties, with the worst of the weather still to come.

Traffic on almost every major route in and around Charleston has been slowed to a crawl and the Highway Patrol is responding to dozens of wrecks.

7:50 a.m.

A mixture of snow and freezing rain is expected in South Carolina.

Radar indicated sleet and freezing rain was moving into the state south of Charleston on Wednesday morning..

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 14 counties in the eastern part of the state. A winter weather advisory is in effect in six counties across the middle of the state.

Forecasters say snowfall could range from about 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) in the central part of the state to 4 inches (10 centimeters) south of Charleston.

Local government offices along the coast and some schools are closed as well. Some schools in the Midlands were opening late because of the cold temperatures.

Transportation Department workers have been pretreating roads in central and eastern South Carolina.

