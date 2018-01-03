Upstate firefighter charged after armed confrontation with deputies

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate firefighter has been arrested after an armed confrontation with deputies where he would not allow his wife to take care of their child.

31-year-old Allen Douglas Ray was charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child after the incident.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Windridge Circle Tuesday by a caller who said Allen Ray’s wife called and said he was drunk and acting erratically.

According to the report, deputies arrived at the home and found a beer keg in the driveway and a broken beer bottle in the floor of the open garage.

When deputies knocked on the door, a woman holding a baby answered the door. Behind her, deputies say they saw Ray holding an AR-15 rifle. Deputies then yelled at Ray to put the rifle down but the woman stepped outside and closed the door.

Deputies say the woman was not cooperative when asked to move away from the door and told deputies that nothing was wrong and that officers did not need to be there. Deputies say they could hear Ray yelling and cursing inside at the time.

The report says deputies were told that child had special medical needs and needed a special feeding tube but Ray refused to allow her inside the home. Deputies put the woman and baby inside a patrol car for their safety.

Deputies later received a 911 call from Ray’s father-in-law who wanted to leave the house but did not feel comfortable passing Ray who was still intoxicated and armed near the stairs. The father-in-law was able to get out of the house through the garage.

Deputies were later able to get Ray to leave the home and he was taken into custody.

Ray is a full-time firefighter at the Croft Fire Department and has been placed on administrative leave, according to Chief Lewis Hayes.

Ray has also been a part-time employee with the North Spartanburg Fire District for almost 2 years.

North Spartanburg Fire District released a statement saying they were aware of the arrest and he has been put on leave without pay pending the outcome of the charges.

The statement continued: “The fire district takes our role in protecting the citizens of our community very seriously. We understand the faith and trust that is placed in firefighters and would like to ensure the community that trust remains our priority. As for the questions regarding the charges, we have full faith in our justice system and the Sheriff’s Office to do their job. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved.”