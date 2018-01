Snow closes Charleston International Airport - The snow and ice moving into South Carolina has prompted officials to close Charleston International Airport.

How to stop the cold temps from draining your wallet - A lot of people woke up Tuesday morning to freezing pipes. Plumbers throughout the area say they've been getting a lot of calls.

Can you get headaches from weather? - Scientists say there may be a connection between barometric pressure and headaches.

SC baby born on I-26 as rush to hospital turns into police chase - One little girl has a birthday for the books. Her parents said the whole experience seemed like a scene out of a movie.

Pres. Trump boasts of ‘nuclear button’ but doesn’t really have one - President Donald Trump boasted that he has a bigger and more powerful “nuclear button” than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un does — but the p…

WATCH: Squirrel takes aim at officer trying to catch it - Officers in Brockport, New York responded to the report of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was making itself at home.

Live: Winter storm forecast to dump snow from Florida to Carolinas - Brutal winter weather that’s brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South…

Driver shot on I-385 in Greenville Co. - Deputies say a driver was shot on Interstate 385 in Simpsonville.

Shoppers racked up more than $1000 each in holiday debt - SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Are you the type of person that is a big gift-giver during the holidays? Well if you find yourself in debt now, y…