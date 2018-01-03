Water main breaks increase as temps drop

GREER SC – With temperatures hovering around freezing, workers across the Upstate were sent out to fix to several water main breaks in Greer and Greenville this week.

“The ground shifts, it gets cold. Our pipes re-adjust, they swell and they break,” explained Alison Rauch, communications director for Greer Commission of Public Works.

According to Rauch, CPW was notified of the city’s third water main break at the corner of Pelham and East James Street.

Crews started working at 10pm Tuesday night and wrapped around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon when 7 News checked in.

The pipe burst caused more than 100 homes in the immediate area to temporarily lose access to water.

Rauch explained a Boil Water Advisory was issued for several hours on Wednesday.

“We just encourage people to boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking, that way it gets rid of any contaminants that are in the water.”

Over in Greenville, brown muddy water spilled into a very busy intersection at the corner of Academy and West Washington Street Wednesday afternoon.

Greenville Water spokesperson, Olivia Sloan, warned of distracted drivers and ice.

“When there’s a water main leak obviously there’s water and when it freezes, it turns to ice. So we want drivers to be aware of that,” she said.

The water main break followed one that happened one day prior in a similar location, right next to the Bon Secours wellness arena.

While temperatures are expected to gradually increase over the coming days, Sloan and Rauch told 7 News that their crews were prepared for more pipe problems in the coming days.

“We’re prepared and we’re on it, and we’ll get everyone back on track and water flowing like it should,” said Sloan.