Asheville man charged with burglaries, attempted rapes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police say two women were awakened by a burglar in their beds.

Anthony Ray Garcia, 37, of Asheville is charged with two counts each of attempted rape, sexual battery, first-degree burglary and breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and assault on a female, according to Asheville Police Department.

Police say Garcia was arrested Dec. 21 after he was identified as the suspect in two breaking and entering cases.

The victims told police they woke to find Garcia on top of them in their beds.

Police say Garcia was charged with attempted rape on Tuesday.

Garcia is in the Buncombe County jail under $335,000 bond.