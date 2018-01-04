Drivers discouraged from traveling in Lowcountry

(WSPA/WCBD) — Officials are warning drivers to avoid travel in the Lowcountry following Wednesday’s winter storm.
On Thursday morning, S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) crews are plowing snow and working to get ice off roads and bridges.
The SCDOT said roads and bridges in the Coastal and Pee Dee regions are impacted and several roads and bridges are closed.
Drivers are discouraged from traveling east of I-95, as well as south of I-26 at I-95 on Thursday.
Our sister station, WCBD, reports the following roads and bridges closed in the Lowcountry:
Ashley River Bridge Northbound
Ashley Phosphate/I-26
Berlin G Myers Parkway overpass between Gahagan Road & 3rd street
Bridge at Noissette Creek
Dawhoo Bridge
Ellis Creek Bridge (James Island)
Exit 29 Eastbound on 526
526 westbound from Chuck Dawley and from Hwy 17 closed
526/I26 & all ramps
526 Eastbound closed at Longpoint all traffic diverted onto Longpoint
52 Connector over 526
Folly Creek Bridge
Folly River Bridge
Limehouse Bridge
I-26 on ramp to Ravenel Bridge
Montague overpass from Morningside to Arco-Azelea/I26 overpass
North Bridge
North Rhett at Tanner Ford Blvd.
Railroad Viaduct by Montague & Dorchester
Stono River Bridge
US-17 Northbound – Ashley River Bridge
US-17 to I-526 on-ramp
Tailrace Canal Bridge
Westmoreland Bridge
Click or tap here for more on road conditions and closings.