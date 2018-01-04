Drivers discouraged from traveling in Lowcountry

(WSPA/WCBD) — Officials are warning drivers to avoid travel in the Lowcountry following Wednesday’s winter storm.

On Thursday morning, S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) crews are plowing snow and working to get ice off roads and bridges.

The SCDOT said roads and bridges in the Coastal and Pee Dee regions are impacted and several roads and bridges are closed.

Drivers are discouraged from traveling east of I-95, as well as south of I-26 at I-95 on Thursday.

Our sister station, WCBD, reports the following roads and bridges closed in the Lowcountry:

Ashley River Bridge Northbound

Ashley Phosphate/I-26

Berlin G Myers Parkway overpass between Gahagan Road & 3rd street

Bridge at Noissette Creek

Dawhoo Bridge

Ellis Creek Bridge (James Island)

Exit 29 Eastbound on 526

526 westbound from Chuck Dawley and from Hwy 17 closed

526/I26 & all ramps

526 Eastbound closed at Longpoint all traffic diverted onto Longpoint

52 Connector over 526

Folly Creek Bridge

Folly River Bridge

Limehouse Bridge

I-26 on ramp to Ravenel Bridge

Montague overpass from Morningside to Arco-Azelea/I26 overpass

North Bridge

North Rhett at Tanner Ford Blvd.

Railroad Viaduct by Montague & Dorchester

Stono River Bridge

US-17 Northbound – Ashley River Bridge

US-17 to I-526 on-ramp

Tailrace Canal Bridge

Westmoreland Bridge

Click or tap here for more on road conditions and closings.