Friends remember man killed in Anderson Co. fire

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A fatal fire in Anderson County Wednesday night has left a community shocked. The coroner tells 7News Roger Grubbs, 62, was inside his home on Shawnee Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. when the fire broke out and died of smoke inhalation.

While Grubbs is gone, the impression he’s left on the people in Anderson is not. On Thursday, several of his friends shared memories of him laughing, taking care of them and even singing karaoke.

“That’s how I’m going to remember him singing “Old Violin.” There’s just something about Rabbit, if you didn’t know him you sure did after two minutes,” said Matthew Wilcox, victim’s friend.

Grubbs worked as a bartender at “The Place To Be” and a benefit is planned for his family there. It will be Saturday, January 13th at 1 p.m.