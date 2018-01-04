International Coffee Course Coming to Greenville

Greenville History Tours is about to offer its first course, and it’s all about coffee! Taught by a biology professor who grew up in Italy, the course allows guests to learn about various brewing methods and smell, taste and compare coffees from all over the world to discover which coffee they like best. Jennifer Martin has details.

The International Coffee Course will be offered every Friday from 6:30-8:00 PM at Le Petit Croissant in downtown Greenville, starting January 12th. The course is $39 per person and includes a sample of coffee beans to take home. To RSVP, email greenvillehistorytours@gmail.com or visit greenvillehistorytours.com for more information.