Mauldin High School dismissing early over heat issue

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) — Mauldin High School is dismissing early due to a central heat issue.

School officials said students would be dismissed as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Mauldin High Principal Mike Peake said in a post on the school’s Facebook page:

“We apologize for this situation and we are working to repair the system as quickly as possible. Parents will be updated later this evening on the status of the facility’s central heat. Thank you for your working with us as we work to correct this issue.”

The dismissal also includes students who attend afternoon classes in the Fine Arts Center or a Career Center.

Students who must wait for a ride will be supervised in one of the warmer areas of the building, the atrium, and can be picked up in the front of the school.

Lunch will also be served and bus riders will begin dismissal at noon.

Indoor after-school athletic activities are still scheduled.

Mauldin High School’s gyms and locker areas are not impacted by the heat issues.