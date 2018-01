SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Over 200 customers are without power along Nazareth Church Rd. near Anderson Mill Rd. just south of Ashley, SC Thursday night according to Duke Energy.

The Duke Power Outage Map shows roughly 214 customers without power as of 6:14 p.m. Estimated restoration of power in that area is listed as 10 p.m. on the outage map.

There is no information available regarding the cause of the outage.

We will update this report once power has been restored.