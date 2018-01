McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) – A fuel truck overturned on NC Hwy. 226 near Interstate 40 in McDowell County Thursday afternoon.

Highway Patrol says fuel truck’s load shifted, the brakes locked and it overturned at 2:35 p.m.

The driver has minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Some fuel leaked from the truck’s gas tank.

There is still some sand on the road because of the cleanup.

Highway Patrol says no gas leaked from the tanker.

All detours have been lifted.