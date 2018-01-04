Power restored for hundreds of Upstate residents

Related Coverage Power restored after downed line sparks fire in Spartanburg Co.

(WSPA) – Power is now restored for a Spartanburg County community after a tree downed a power line sparking a brush fire. It happened off Highway 221 and Skyline Drive Thursday.

“A lot of us were at work so – it’s a little scary,” said resident Celeste Debolt. “I was mostly worried about those that were home and without heat.”

At one point, nearly a thousand were without power before crews from Mayo Fire put the flames out and Duke Energy linemen got the lights – and heat – up and running.

“They do a really really good job of getting out here and getting the power restored as quickly as possible,” said Debolt.

Duke Energy restored to over 200 customers in the Anderson Mill Road area of Spartanburg County, after an outage reported around 6:00 p.m.

In Oconee County, an outage affected schools for over an hour. Power went out just before noon after a tree fell on a power line and knocked out a transformer.

“We had some sporadic stuff across the Upstate,” said Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier. “It’s not uncommon when you see cold temperatures like the sustained cold temperatures we’re seeing this week, that kind of cold has a stress on the system so it can cause mechanical issues.”

No matter the reason behind a power outage utility companies say customers need to be prepared.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Mosier.

