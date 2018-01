Quirky and Unique Finds at Vintage Warehouse of Spartanburg - With over 32,000 square feet and 55 vendors, the Vintage Warehouse of Spartanburg is filled with locally made furniture, clothes and jewelry…

International Coffee Course Coming to Greenville - Greenville History Tours is about to offer its first course, and it’s all about coffee! Taught by a biology professor who grew up in Italy, …

Work It Wednesday: Makeup Trends for 2018 - Makeup Expert Natalie Marzouca talks about makeup trends for 2018!

Authentic Tacos and More at New Latin Fusion Restaurant - With over 16 unique tacos, many of which are gluten free, and all kinds of authentic dishes from Latin cuisines all over the world, there’s …

Winter Bluegrass Jubliee - On the Music Scene tonight, the Young Appalachian Music will hold their annual fundraiser The Winter Bluegrass Jubliee on January 20th in Pi…

2018 Fashion - 2018 is right around the corner and there is already a lot of buzz about which fashion trends will be hot. Faith Pope from "Top Drawer" is r…

New Year’s Eve Comedy Show - You know where you want to eat drink and dance but what about laughing in the New Year? That is exactly what Alchemy is doing with their "Ne…