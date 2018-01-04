Strong earthquake wakes up Bay Area

BERKELEY (KRON) — A strong 4.4 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Bay Area shortly before 3 a.m.

The quake struck at 2:39 a.m. and was centered in Berkeley, according to USGS. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles.

Then USGS is reporting the quake was centered in Berkeley. The earthquake appears to have been centered near the Claremont Hotel.

KRON4 has been flooded with viewer calls and emails that it was felt across the Bay Area. People reported feeling the quake 40 miles south in San Jose.

Former KRON4 employee Tom Newton who lives in Albany says “It was a nice jolt. What surprised us was the duration; it seemed to go on a little too long. You know, that feeling when it stops being kind of fun and now you’re worried? We looked around the house and were quite surprised that nothing was knocked off the walls or off shelves and onto floor.”

Another KRON4 viewer in Union City says “my cat was laying across my chest and shaking all of a sudden then I felt a rolling shaking! At first, I thought did my upstairs neighbor fall off the bed! Good early morning!”

Robert Hilton tells the KRON4 Newsroom “I live in Hayward and was woken by what felt like something hitting my house. I thought a car hit my house. I got up and checked outside and there was nothing.”

A Richmond resident sent us this email “My house shook with trembler rolling from south to north, two or three sharp jumping jolts towards the west as it rolled directly along the fault line in my area.”

A resident in Pleasanton said “I was in a deep sleep and was awakened by a loud thud sound with a mild swaying.But it lasted only for few seconds. It reminds all of us that a big one is on our way and are we prepared for it?”

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says there is no threat of Tsunami at this time.

There are no reports of significant damage or injury at this time, according to emergency officials.