Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dollar General

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are looking for a suspect in a reported armed robbery at a Dollar General on Buncombe Rd. that happened on December 28.

According to the report from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a man came into the Dollar General in the 2400 block of Old Buncombe Rd. around 8 p.m. and pointed a gun at the cashier, demanding to be given money from the register.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate this suspect.

If you know anything about this crime or the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.