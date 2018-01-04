Hundreds without power after downed line sparks brush fire

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A tree downed a power, sparking a brush fire and causing a power outage in Mayo.

It happened on Highway 221 near Skyline Drive. That’s near Lake Blalock.

Duke Energy reports 860 customers are without power as 1 p.m. Thursday. Electricity is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

Mayo Fire Assistant Chief Donnie Millis said a tree landed on a power line. He said the downed line and tree caused a small brush fire. Firefighters had to wait on Duke Energy crews to cut the power before the fire could be put out.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half in the frigid temperatures.

They cleared the scene around 1 p.m. Millis said Duke Energy was working to restore power at that time.