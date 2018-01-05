Boil water advisory issued Friday for downtown Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville has issued a boil water advisory Friday because of broken valves from a water leak downtown.

The affected areas are parts of Washington Street, West Allen Street, Justice Street, 4th, 3rd and 1st Avenues. Crews are working to repair the leak in the water main and hope to be finished by 4:00 p.m. Friday.

A boil water advisory suggests you boil water for one minute before using it for cooking or drinking. City of Hendersonville Water Department customers are asked to use their discretion.