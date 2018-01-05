Complaint withdrawn in I-385 shooting, case cleared

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a vehicle who was shot Wednesday morning on I-385 has decided to withdraw their complaint as of Friday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the lack of evidence and witness testimony in the shooting resulted in the case being cleared by law enforcement.

Multiple shots were reportedly fired that day but only the one victim was struck. They had to be taken to the hospital after the shooting and have since recovered.

