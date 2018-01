ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to solve a shooting on Wednesday.

Deputies say one person was injured after several shots were fired on January 3 near the intersection of Deaverview Road and Love It Lane.

The condition of the victim hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.