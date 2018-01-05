Deputies investigate house fire in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A house fire is under investigation in Greenville County.

Karen Quinn says she was home watching tv Wednesday night when she heard explosions and looked outside.

“It just sounded like two booms – one right after the other,” said neighbor Karen Quinn.

The next time she went outside their quiet cul de sac that night she recorded the huge flames coming from a home across the street on Cosgrove Lane in Taylors.

Neighbors say the family got out just in time.

“It looked like it was mainly over on the right hand side and to the back,” said Quinn.

“They barely made it out before those flames.. It was just minutes,” said Quinn.

The Taylors Fire Department arrived after getting the call around 11:00 p.m.

About an hour later Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies were called on scene too.

“At the request of the fire marshal, whenever we got there on scene we initiated an investigation,” said Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Flood.

Sergeant Ryan Flood says a nearby resident reported hearing a loud noise too that night and noticed some type of firecracker had been placed in their mailbox.

Surveillance footage shows the explosion on Sun Meadow Road.

“We’re still unsure whether or not it was a firecracker and unsure whether these two incidents are related or not so it’s something our investigators are still looking into to see what exactly caused the fire,” said Sgt. Flood.

The Sheriff’s Office Arson Unit is investigating and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s important – this family needs to know exactly what happened,” said Quinn.

The Taylors Fire Chief says there were not any reported injuries and that there’s still no exact cause or ruling for the fire.

The Sheriff’s office says there have been no arrests in relation to this case, and there are no suspects.

Neighbors also tell us people have been coming together to help the family get back on its feet as they start the new year on a devastating note.