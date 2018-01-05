Expert says this is why you should be eating pizza for breakfast

WSPA – Pizza for breakfast may not be as unhealthy as it sounds.

Jason Bull, an expert in flour and rice and managing director of Bite UK tells “The Sun” newspaper, there is “no better time than breakfast” to enjoy pizza. Bull says, “the nutritional value of pizza in general is carbohydrates. Typically, with breakfast being the most important meal of the day, you need carbs within that.”

Bull says eating pizza for breakfast is typically in Italian culture. He says they use a different, aerated crust with low fat meats, raw vegetables and low fat cheese.

He says he’s working towards reinventing the food and hopes 2018 will see a “pizza revolution.”