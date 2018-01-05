Former Tiger Trapp Lands At Furman

Furman Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix announced today the addition of three transfers to the Paladins’ program.

The three additions include 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end Melton Brown from Georgia Southern, 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back Cooper Hardin from Navy, and 5-foot-8, 170-pound cornerback/return specialist Amir Trapp from Clemson.

Brown and Hardin have three years of eligibility remaining, and Trapp has two. All three players will enroll at Furman this month, take part in spring practice, and are eligible to play in 2018.

Brown starred at Jefferson County (Ga.) High School, where he earned Georgia Sportswriters Association (2A) Second Team All-State honors as a junior and played alongside Paladin nose guard Parker Stokes as a senior, racking up 65 tackles, including 10 for-loss, and forced three fumbles on a 10-2 squad. He saw action in one game last year at Georgia Southern.

Hardin, who collected Tennessee Sportswriters Association (5A) First Team All-State honors as a linebacker in 2016, was a also standout running back, rushing for 164 yards and three touchdowns in Farragut High School’s 14-1, state championship game victory over Independence his senior year.

Trapp, a former all-state and Shrine Bowl performer as a cornerback and return specialist at Daniel (S.C.) High School, spent the last three football seasons at Clemson, seeing action in both 2016 and ‘17, including 10 contests this past fall.

Brown, Hardin, and Trapp join the 10 high school seniors Furman inked on Dec. 20 during the NCAA’s new early signing period.