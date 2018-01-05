Freezing start to Friday, cold weekend ahead

(WSPA)–It’s another very cold start across the area Friday morning. Temperatures are in the teens and even the single digits. Combined with the wind chill, it feels much colder and even below zero in Western North Carolina.

Afternoon highs will be in the thirties, and won’t climb above freezing in WNC.

It’s important to dress in layers to protect yourself from the cold. The frigid temperatures will continue into the weekend.

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers is watching a cold rain that moves in on Monday. There is the possibility of a wintry mix for Western North Carolina, but it will be rain in the upstate.

Milder temperatures are expected Tuesday.