Furman Has Big Night From Beyond Arc

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Devin Sibley put up 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Furman won its Southern Conference home opener in a rout, pasting The Citadel 107-67 on Thursday night.

The Paladins shot 54.9 percent from the field (39 of 71), including 17 of 40 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Sibley scored 16 of his points in the first half as Furman (11-4, 2-0) raced to a 23-point advantage, 56-33, at intermission.

The Citadel (5-9, 0-2) took a 14-6 lead early and Kaiden Rice gave the Bulldogs a 30-29 lead on his jumper with 6:17 left. But the Paladins closed the half on a 27-3 run.

Jordan Lyons hit five 3s and finished with 20 points for Furman, and Matt Rafferty finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Quayson Williams hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for The Citadel. Kaelon Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)