Greenville Zoo braces for cold Winter

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo sees on average 325,000 people every year, but their slow months are January and February. The slow down is in part due to colder weather.

Zoo officials say they expect a lower turn out during the winter and plan maintenance projects during that time to stay productive.

It is not only cold for people during these months, but for most animals as well. Only the animals from colder regions enjoy the below freezing temps, but the rest of the animals need heated lights in their habitats to keep warm.

If the weather drops too low then most animals are taken inside where it is heated.

Keith Gilchrist, Grenville Zoo Curator, says animals can suffer from the same illness humans do when dealing with the cold weather like hypothermia and frost bite. Gilchrist says animals have longer extremities which could make them more susceptible to frost bite.

The zoo closes every year for a couple weeks during the month of February due to the cold and to finish maintenance projects. They are open 7 days a week.