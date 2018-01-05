Man who reportedly exposed himself in Greenville store wanted by police

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man reportedly exposed himself inside of a Greenville business on Sunday, December 30 and is wanted by the Greenville Police Department.

According to a report from the police department, the suspect went into the TJ Maxx store in the 800 block of Woods Crossing Ln. around 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The man then exposed himself while he was in the store during that time.

Anyone with information about this crime or if you recognize the man in the provided photograph, please call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.