Multiple projects slated for Greenville’s Verdae area set to begin this year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans are in motion for development projects slated for the Verdae area in Greenville.

Construction started last year for a retail development complex where the old Sam’s Club once stood.

“Laurens Road was the Woodruff Road at one time, so I think we are seeing a lot more development come back there,” said Kevin Howard, the city of Greenville’s Economic Development Department project manager.

There’s no timeline on the completion of that project; however, crews are working on the site of the new Camperdown Academy. That will be behind the area of the old Sam’s Club and is slated to open at the beginning of the next school year.

Howard said the city has also recently received a proposal for a 270 unit apartment complex to go behind the existing shopping center where Sky Zone is located.

The city says in the first quarter of the year they will be starting to lay the asphalt for the Swamp Rabbit Trail which will connect behind that shopping center and the Velo at Verdae apartments.

“It will help people get from the trail actually to Verdae and up and down Verdae Boulevard,” Greenville City Councilman Wil Brasington said.

The city opened bids for a streetscaping project on Verdae last month.

“It will be much more pedestrian friendly and more visually appealing,” Howard said.

The city plans to resurface the road and construct medians.

“The median will help really with traffic maneuverability as well as enhanced safety features the entire length of the boulevard from Laurens Road all the way up towards Woodruff,” Brasington said.

There are also plans to make a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists similar to what’s already in place on Millennium Boulevard.

Another component of the development is the Woodruff Road Parallel. Developers say the road, which will connect Verdae Boulevard to the Home Depot shopping center on Woodruff Road, should be completed by the end of the year.

As for the other projects, the city says they do not have timelines for their completion.