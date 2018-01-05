RV Show, Wedding Festival on tap for weekend

(WSPA)-The South Carolina Camping and RV Show is in the upstate all weekend long. It’s the go-to place to start planning your next camping vacation. They’ll showcase campgrounds and all of the accessories you could possibly need for your next trip. It’s at the TD Convention Center in Greenville and you can still get tickets online: http://www.scrvshow.com/

If you’re planning a wedding you won’t want to miss the Wedding Festival on Saturday. It’s from 10AM until 3PM at the Hyatt in downtown Greenville. They’ll have exhibitors there to cover your every need. They’ll have photographers, reception venues and bands. You can even check out bridal gowns and the latest wedding trends. Tickets are available online: http://www.weddingfestivals.com/