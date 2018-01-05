Teaching program aims to fill vacancies in local classrooms

Related Coverage Greenville Co. Schools expands program to attract science and math teachers

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–A new year means it might be time for a new job. The Greenville County School District is looking for people interested in teaching math, science, french or spanish to middle or high school students.

It’s called the GATE program or Greenville Alternative Teaching Education Program. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in teaching.

It’s a three-year alternative certification program and is the first of its kind in the state providing teaching experience with mentoring and coaching. It’s aimed at filling teacher shortages in key areas.

Duke Energy gave a big grant to boost this effort.

Applications will be accepted beginning January 5. Visit the GCS website to learn more about the GATE program. Questions should be directed to Dr. Debra Lee, dslee@greenville.k12.sc.us, 864-355-3895.