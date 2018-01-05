Teen shooting death ruled homicide, 15-year-old arrested

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office have identified a 15-year-old suspect in the death of Quess Rivera, 16, who was shot and killed on December 21 last year.

Based on statements and additional evidence in the case, the two agencies in Spartanburg County have ruled Rivera’s death as a homicide.

The cause of death listed in Rivera’s case is a close-range shotgun blast to his chest.

We will update this case with further developments when more information has been provided.