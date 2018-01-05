Townsville shooter scheduled for hearing to determine ‘adult’ status

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A hearing to determine if the juvenile shooter in the Townville Elementary attack that left one child and the shooter’s father dead should be tried as an adult is scheduled for February 12, 2018.

The teen suspect has two murder charges and two attempted murder charges in this case.

According to the Tenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the hearing will take place at the Anderson County Courthouse. SC laws regarding juvenile crimes in family court state that the proceedings must be closed to the public.

There will be no further update in this case until this hearing has concluded.

SEE PREVIOUS: Teen shoots 3 at Townville Elem., school closed this week

SEE PREVIOUS: Teen charged with murder in Townville shootings

SEE PREVIOUS: Looking ahead one year after Townville Elem. shooting