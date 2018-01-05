Upstate Doctor Issues Warning About Hypothermia

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) Upstate residents will be at risk for hypothermia this weekend as colder weather is expected to move in.

Dr. Ryan Hoffman, medical director of emergency services at Bon Secours St. Francis says anyone who will be out and about should take steps to protect themselves from the harsh elements.

“If you’re going to be out there, try to limit your exposure,” says Dr. Hoffman. “Make sure you’re in layers. Make sure you’re not wearing tight constrictive clothing that’s going to decrease blood flow to your fingers and your feet.”

Bon Secours St. Francis sees about 300 patients a day at both the downtown and eastside facilities and a number of those visits are due to winter weather-related illnesses.

“Anytime you’re getting colder temperatures, even as low as 40 or 50 degrees, you have some element of hypothermia,” Hoffman said. “And as cold as it’s going to get over the next several nights, the risk is extremely high.”

Dr. Hoffman also said there is also the potential for frostbite for anyone who exposed to the cold weather for longer than 15 minutes. He says that could be prevented by wearing gloves, scarves and keeping your skin covered.