Wofford Drills VMI

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Fletcher Magee hit six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points and Trevor Stumpe scored a career-high 17 points with three steals to help Wofford beat VMI 92-53 on Thursday night.

Magee hit 9 of 11 from the field and Stumpe made 6 of 10. Cameron Jackson added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Magee, a junior, moved into 18th on Wofford’s career scoring list with 1,394 points and passed Davidson’s Brendan Winters (2003-06) for 10th in Southern Conference history with 271 made 3s.

Magee hit two 3-pointers as the Terriers scored the first 10 points and scored seven points, including another 3, during 19-0 run that made it 29-2 fewer than nine minutes in. Wofford took a 24-point lead into the break, used a 14-0 run to make it 79-38 with eight minutes left and cruised from there.

Austin Vereen had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and nine rebounds for VMI (5-8, 0-2 Southern Conference), and Bubba Parham score 11 points.

The Keydets made just one of their first 10 field-goal attempts and committed five turnovers in the first 8½ minutes.

Wofford (9-5, 1-1) shot 36 of 61 (59 percent) from the field, including 13 of 22 from 3-point range.

