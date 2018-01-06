Army Ranger, Cancer survivor helps save truck driver after crash

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An Army Ranger was at the right place at the right time to help a driver in need Friday after his tractor trailer went off road on Interstate 85.

“I threw on my shoes really quick jumped out and I wanted to run over there and make sure the driver was okay,” Alexei Newell said.

Newell has been an Army Ranger since 2014 and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after his last deployment.

It was purely by chance that Alexei would cross paths with this accident. He was driving from North Carolina to Georgia after seeing a doctor who is treating him. Alexei stopped to help because he knew his military training could be the difference between life and death for the driver.

“The driver side door was pinned by the trailer because of the way it crashed and I went over to the passenger side and checked the door handles and couldn’t get in, tried to kick the window out and someone tossed me up a stick and I smashed it out like that,” Newell said.

Alexei says it was a team effort with one person using their fire extinguisher to put out the fire that had already started on the engine. Alexei was able to get tot he driver to keep him calm and alert.

“I found his phone and gave it to him so he could call his wife and then it turned into me keeping his wife calm so I told her, my name is Lex I’m in the truck with your husband right now and everything is gonna be fine,” Newell said.

Alexei knows how it feels to be in a position where you can’t take life for granted but he remains humble through his heroic actions and wishes the driver of the tractor trailer a speedy recovery.

We have reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on this accident and the condition of the driver. Alexei says he is cancer free and will be having routine check ups with his doctor to make sure the cancer never returns.